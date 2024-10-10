Deadpool: Samurai Manga Goes on Hiatus

'Various circumstances' cited for hiatus after 20th chapter launched on Thursday

The 20th chapter of writer Sanshirō Kasama and artist Hikaru Uesugi 's Deadpool: Samurai manga announced on Thursday that the manga will enter a hiatus due to "various circumstances," with the manga's return to be determined. The Shonen Jump+ service will announce any news of the manga's return via its social media accounts and other venues. The current chapter reports that the manga's third compiled book volume is slated to ship on December 4.

Kasama posted a glib apology on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on Wednesday, saying he could not elaborate on the reasons for the hiatus. The post also featured the opening color page of the manga's 20th chapter, which parodies the cover of Negi Haruba 's first The Quintessential Quintuplets manga volume.

The manga's recent chapters have also recently parodied covers from Gōshō Aoyama 's Detective Conan , and Yūsuke Saitō and JIrō Takidaira's Mochimochi no Ki picture book.

The second "season" of Deapool: Samurai was initially announced as a romantic comedy manga titled Secret Steward . However, when the manga's first chapter debuted on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service on August 8, it featured a surprise twist that changes the course of the entire manga and reveals its true nature as the second season of Deadpool: Samurai .

Kasama and Uesugi previously published a Deadpool: Samurai one-shot manga in Shonen Jump+ in October 2019, based on the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. The manga was part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories. The pair later launched the manga as a short series in December 2020, and ended it in June 2021. Viz Media released both volumes of the manga in 2022 as part of its collaboration with Marvel Comics to publish manga and comics based on Marvel characters.

The Deadpool & Wolverine movie debuted on July 26, and it introduced the characters of Fox's Deadpool movies into Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe.