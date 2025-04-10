Live-Action The Exit 8 Film to Screen at Cannes

Film festival takes place in France from May 13-24

The 78th Cannes International Film Festival announced on Thursday that it will screen the live-action film of Kotake Create's infinite-loop horror gameas part of the "Midnight Screenings" category.

This year's annual film festival takes place in France from May 13-24.

The film will open in Japan on August 29.

Singer and actor Kazunari Ninomiya (live-action Letters from Iwo Jima, Ōoku , Gantz , Assassination Classroom ) will star in The Exit 8 film in his first collaboration with writer-director Genki Kawamura (producer on your name. , Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? , Suzume ).

In the game, a player is trapped at a subway train station, in an underground passageway that goes in an endless loop. To escape to "Exit 8," the player must keep walking while looking carefully for any anomaly that foreshadows danger.

Kotake Create, which is actually the name of a one-person indie game developer, launched the game on PC via Steam in November 2023. The game is also now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, and MyDearest released a virtual reality version on the Meta Quest Store in July, and then on PC via Steam in September. The game also got releases on iOS and Android on March 28. Videos for the game have garnered over 100 million views on YouTube .

