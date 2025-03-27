The Exit 8 Live-Action Film's Teaser Announces Kazunari Ninomiya as Lead, August 29 Opening

The official website for the live-action film of Kotake Create's infinite-loop horror game The Exit 8 (8-ban Deguchi) presented a new teaser trailer and poster on Friday. The teaser announces that singer and actor Kazunari Ninomiya (live-action Letters from Iwo Jima, Ōoku , Gantz , Assassination Classroom ) will star in the film in his first collaboration with writer-director Genki Kawamura (producer on your name. , Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? , Suzume ).

In the game, a player is trapped at a subway train station, in an underground passageway that goes in an endless loop. To escape to "Exit 8," the player must keep walking while looking carefully for any anomaly that foreshadows danger.

Kotake Create, which is actually the name of a one-person indie game developer, launched the game on PC via Steam in November 2023. The game is also now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch, and MyDearest released a virtual reality version on the Meta Quest Store in July, and then on Steam in September. Videos for the game have garnered over 100 million views on YouTube .

Kotake Create reported never imagining during the game's launch that it would get a live-action film announcement barely over a year later. However, the developer said the film's story does not destroy the game's world-building and atmosphere. Kotake Create got to visit the film's set and expressed amazement at actually walking the underground passageway in real life.

