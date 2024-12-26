The Exit 8 Infinite-Loop Horror Game Gets Live-Action Film in 2025

TOHO posted an English-subtitled video on Friday to announce a 2025 live-action film adaptation of Kotake Create's infinite-loop horror game The Exit 8 (8-ban Deguchi) with worldwide plans.

In the game, a player is trapped at a subway train station, in an underground passageway that goes in an endless loop. To escape to "Exit 8," the player must keep walking while looking carefully for any anomaly that foreshadows danger.

Kotake Create, which is actually the name of a one-person indie game developer, launched the game on PC via Steam in November 2023. The game is also now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch, and MyDearest released a virtual reality version on the Meta Quest Store in July, and then on Steam in September. Videos for the game have garnered over 100 million views on YouTube .

Kotake Create reported never imagining during the game's launch that it would get a live-action film announcement barely over a year later. However, the developer said the film's story does not destroy the game's world-building and atmosphere. He got to visit the film's set and expressed amazement at actually walking the underground passageway in real life.

Source: Mantan Web via Hachima Kikō