News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: March 24-30
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|March 20
|14,401
|89,090
|2
|PS5
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|CAPCOM
|February 28
|12,905
|776,395
|3
|NSw
|Winning Post 10 2025
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 27
|10,297
|10,297
|4
|PS5
|Venus Vacation Prism: Dead Or Alive Xtreme
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 27
|9,568
|9,568
|5
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|8,594
|1,246,356
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|6,418
|3,845,257
|7
|PS5
|Winning Post 10 2025
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 27
|6,193
|6,193
|8
|PS5
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|Ubisoft
|March 20
|5,565
|23,266
|9
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|5,340
|243,193
|10
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|4,820
|6,293,477
|11
|PS5
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 21
|4,714
|32,524
|12
|NSw
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 21
|4,679
|30,994
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,651
|8,098,159
|14
|PS5
|The First Berserker: Khazan
|Nexon
|March 28
|4,304
|4,304
|15
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,495
|1,566,224
|16
|PS5
|AI LIMIT
|CE-Asia
|March 27
|3,402
|3,402
|17
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,229
|5,738,956
|18
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,183
|5,544,899
|19
|PS4
|Winning Post 10 2025
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 27
|3,083
|3,083
|20
|PS4
|Venus Vacation Prism: Dead Or Alive Xtreme
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 27
|2,812
|2,812
Source: Famitsu