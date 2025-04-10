×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Nintendo March 20 14,401 89,090
2 PS5 Monster Hunter Wilds CAPCOM February 28 12,905 776,395
3 NSw Winning Post 10 2025 Koei Tecmo Games March 27 10,297 10,297
4 PS5 Venus Vacation Prism: Dead Or Alive Xtreme Koei Tecmo Games March 27 9,568 9,568
5 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 8,594 1,246,356
6 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 6,418 3,845,257
7 PS5 Winning Post 10 2025 Koei Tecmo Games March 27 6,193 6,193
8 PS5 Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft March 20 5,565 23,266
9 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 5,340 243,193
10 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 4,820 6,293,477
11 PS5 Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Koei Tecmo Games March 21 4,714 32,524
12 NSw Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Koei Tecmo Games March 21 4,679 30,994
13 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,651 8,098,159
14 PS5 The First Berserker: Khazan Nexon March 28 4,304 4,304
15 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,495 1,566,224
16 PS5 AI LIMIT CE-Asia March 27 3,402 3,402
17 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,229 5,738,956
18 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,183 5,544,899
19 PS4 Winning Post 10 2025 Koei Tecmo Games March 27 3,083 3,083
20 PS4 Venus Vacation Prism: Dead Or Alive Xtreme Koei Tecmo Games March 27 2,812 2,812

Source: Famitsu

