Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 17-23

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition debuts at #1; Atelier Yumia at #2 for PS5, #3 for Switch

Japan's Game Ranking: March 17-23

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Nintendo March 20 74,689 74,689
2 PS5 Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Koei Tecmo Games March 21 27,810 27,810
3 NSw Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Koei Tecmo Games March 21 26,315 26,315
4 PS5 Monster Hunter Wilds CAPCOM February 28 20,621 763,490
5 PS5 Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft March 20 17,701 17,701
6 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 9,214 1,237,762
7 PS4 Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Koei Tecmo Games March 21 6,949 6,949
8 PS5 Bleach Rebirth of Souls Bandai Namco Entertainment March 21 6,079 6,079
9 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,876 3,838,839
10 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 5,803 237,853
11 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,654 6,288,657
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,292 8,093,508
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,686 5,541,716
14 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,253 1,562,729
15 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,978 5,735,727
16 NSw Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Konami March 6 2,542 48,756
17 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18, 2024 2,296 357,473
18 PS4 Bleach Rebirth of Souls Bandai Namco Entertainment March 21 2,182 2,182
19 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17, 2022 2,020 248,345
20 PS5 MLB The Show 25 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 18 2,015 2,015

Source: Famitsu

