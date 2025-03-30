News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 17-23
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition debuts at #1; Atelier Yumia at #2 for PS5, #3 for Switch
Japan's Game Ranking: March 17-23
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|March 20
|74,689
|74,689
|2
|PS5
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 21
|27,810
|27,810
|3
|NSw
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 21
|26,315
|26,315
|4
|PS5
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|CAPCOM
|February 28
|20,621
|763,490
|5
|PS5
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|Ubisoft
|March 20
|17,701
|17,701
|6
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|9,214
|1,237,762
|7
|PS4
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 21
|6,949
|6,949
|8
|PS5
|Bleach Rebirth of Souls
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 21
|6,079
|6,079
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,876
|3,838,839
|10
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|5,803
|237,853
|11
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,654
|6,288,657
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,292
|8,093,508
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,686
|5,541,716
|14
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,253
|1,562,729
|15
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,978
|5,735,727
|16
|NSw
|Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
|Konami
|March 6
|2,542
|48,756
|17
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18, 2024
|2,296
|357,473
|18
|PS4
|Bleach Rebirth of Souls
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 21
|2,182
|2,182
|19
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17, 2022
|2,020
|248,345
|20
|PS5
|MLB The Show 25
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 18
|2,015
|2,015
Source: Famitsu