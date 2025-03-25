News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Wilds stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: March 10-16
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|CAPCOM
|February 28
|40,632
|742,869
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|8,772
|1,228,548
|3
|NSw
|Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
|Konami
|March 6
|7,330
|46,214
|4
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|6,938
|232,050
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,851
|3,832,963
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,590
|6,283,003
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,351
|5,538,030
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,794
|8,089,216
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,048
|5,732,749
|10
|NSw
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Fulland of Water and Light
|Bushiroad
|March 13
|2,524
|2,524
|11
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,184
|1,559,456
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|1,903
|1,999,425
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,882
|1,389,752
|14
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|1,864
|129,969
|15
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|1,836
|1,191,068
|16
|PS5
|Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
|Sega
|February 21
|1,769
|82,270
|17
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Set Best Price
|CAPCOM
|November 16, 2023
|1,717
|74,043
|18
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|1,699
|4,429,530
|19
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|1,564
|1,304,808
|20
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|1,551
|3,704,651
Source: Famitsu