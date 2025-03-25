×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Wilds stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: March 10-16

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Monster Hunter Wilds CAPCOM February 28 40,632 742,869
2 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 8,772 1,228,548
3 NSw Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Konami March 6 7,330 46,214
4 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 6,938 232,050
5 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,851 3,832,963
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,590 6,283,003
7 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,351 5,538,030
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,794 8,089,216
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,048 5,732,749
10 NSw Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Fulland of Water and Light Bushiroad March 13 2,524 2,524
11 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,184 1,559,456
12 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 1,903 1,999,425
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,882 1,389,752
14 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 1,864 129,969
15 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 1,836 1,191,068
16 PS5 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Sega February 21 1,769 82,270
17 NSw Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Set Best Price CAPCOM November 16, 2023 1,717 74,043
18 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 1,699 4,429,530
19 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 1,564 1,304,808
20 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 1,551 3,704,651

Source: Famitsu

