Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 31-April 6
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Party Jamboree returns to #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|11,487
|1,257,843
|2
|PS5
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|CAPCOM
|February 28
|11,002
|787,397
|3
|NSw
|Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|March 20
|8,565
|97,655
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|6,927
|3,852,184
|5
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|6,728
|249,921
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,798
|6,299,275
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,954
|8,103,113
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,092
|1,570,316
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,720
|5,742,676
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,387
|5,548,286
|11
|NSw
|Winning Post 10 2025
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 27
|2,909
|13,206
|12
|NSw
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 21
|2,576
|33,570
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,435
|1,396,402
|14
|PS5
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|Ubisoft
|March 20
|2,430
|25,696
|15
|PS5
|Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
|Koei Tecmo Games
|March 21
|2,244
|34,768
|16
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18, 2024
|1,959
|361,478
|17
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|1,810
|1,309,512
|18
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|1,786
|4,435,264
|19
|NSw
|Platform 8
|Playism
|November 28, 2024
|1,727
|30,258
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|1,619
|2,004,363
Source: Famitsu