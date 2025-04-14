×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 31-April 6

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Party Jamboree returns to #1

Japan's Game Ranking: March 31-April 6

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 11,487 1,257,843
2 PS5 Monster Hunter Wilds CAPCOM February 28 11,002 787,397
3 NSw Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Nintendo March 20 8,565 97,655
4 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 6,927 3,852,184
5 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 6,728 249,921
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,798 6,299,275
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,954 8,103,113
8 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,092 1,570,316
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,720 5,742,676
10 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,387 5,548,286
11 NSw Winning Post 10 2025 Koei Tecmo Games March 27 2,909 13,206
12 NSw Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Koei Tecmo Games March 21 2,576 33,570
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,435 1,396,402
14 PS5 Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft March 20 2,430 25,696
15 PS5 Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Koei Tecmo Games March 21 2,244 34,768
16 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18, 2024 1,959 361,478
17 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 1,810 1,309,512
18 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 1,786 4,435,264
19 NSw Platform 8 Playism November 28, 2024 1,727 30,258
20 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 1,619 2,004,363

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 24-30
