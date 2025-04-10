News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 31-April 6
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
An episode of Anpan, the newest entry in NHK's six-decade-long Renzoku Terebi Shōsetsu (Serialized TV Novel, also known as "Asadora" or Morning Drama) franchise, aired on Thursday, April 3 at 8:00 a.m., and earned a 15.5% rating. An episode that aired on Tuesday, April 1 at 12:45 p.m. earned a 5.6% rating, and an episode that aired on Thursday, April 3 at 12:45 p.m. earned a 5.3% rating.
The new live-action weekday morning series is inspired by the life story of Anpanman manga creator Takashi Yanase and his wife Nobuo Komatsu.
A selected rerun episode of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on Tokyo TV on Sunday, April 6 at 4:00 p.m. and earned a 5.6% rating.
The 1998 film Case Closed: The Fourteenth Target aired on NTV on Friday, April 4 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.6% rating.
The live-action Kūbo Ibuki film based on Kaiji Kawaguchi's manga aired on TV Tokyo on March 31 and on April 3 at 12:45 p.m. The March 31 airing earned a 2.1% rating, and the April 3 airing earned a 2.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 6 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 5 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 6 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|NTV
|April 4 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|One Piece (Egghead Arc recap plus 1st new episode after break)
|Fuji TV
|April 5 (Sat)
|21:00
|130 min.
|One Piece (1st new episode in new regular timeslot)
|Fuji TV
|April 6 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|The Dinner Table Detective (first episode in Noitamina's new time slot and nationwide network)
|Fuji TV
|April 4 (Fri)
|23:30
|30 min.
|Yaiba: Samurai Legend
|NTV
|April 5 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|You and Idol Precure♪
|TV Asahi
|April 6 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 5 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)