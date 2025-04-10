×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 31-April 6

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
One Piece, Noitamina's new timeslots rank; Yaiba: Samurai Legend earns 3.1%; Anpan debuts

An episode of Anpan, the newest entry in NHK's six-decade-long Renzoku Terebi Shōsetsu (Serialized TV Novel, also known as "Asadora" or Morning Drama) franchise, aired on Thursday, April 3 at 8:00 a.m., and earned a 15.5% rating. An episode that aired on Tuesday, April 1 at 12:45 p.m. earned a 5.6% rating, and an episode that aired on Thursday, April 3 at 12:45 p.m. earned a 5.3% rating.

The new live-action weekday morning series is inspired by the life story of Anpanman manga creator Takashi Yanase and his wife Nobuo Komatsu.

A selected rerun episode of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on Tokyo TV on Sunday, April 6 at 4:00 p.m. and earned a 5.6% rating.

The 1998 film Case Closed: The Fourteenth Target aired on NTV on Friday, April 4 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.6% rating.

The live-action Kūbo Ibuki film based on Kaiji Kawaguchi's manga aired on TV Tokyo on March 31 and on April 3 at 12:45 p.m. The March 31 airing earned a 2.1% rating, and the April 3 airing earned a 2.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 6 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.8
Detective Conan NTV April 5 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 6 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.2
The Apothecary Diaries NTV April 4 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
4.7
One Piece (Egghead Arc recap plus 1st new episode after break) Fuji TV April 5 (Sat) 21:00 130 min.
3.9
One Piece (1st new episode in new regular timeslot) Fuji TV April 6 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
3.7
The Dinner Table Detective (first episode in Noitamina's new time slot and nationwide network) Fuji TV April 4 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
3.2
Yaiba: Samurai Legend NTV April 5 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.1
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi April 6 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.9
Doraemon TV Asahi April 5 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 24-30
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives