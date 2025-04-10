Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 31-April 6

An episode of Anpan , the newest entry in NHK 's six-decade-long Renzoku Terebi Shōsetsu (Serialized TV Novel, also known as "Asadora" or Morning Drama) franchise, aired on Thursday, April 3 at 8:00 a.m., and earned a 15.5% rating. An episode that aired on Tuesday, April 1 at 12:45 p.m. earned a 5.6% rating, and an episode that aired on Thursday, April 3 at 12:45 p.m. earned a 5.3% rating.

The new live-action weekday morning series is inspired by the life story of Anpanman manga creator Takashi Yanase and his wife Nobuo Komatsu.

A selected rerun episode of the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on Tokyo TV on Sunday, April 6 at 4:00 p.m. and earned a 5.6% rating.

The 1998 film Case Closed: The Fourteenth Target aired on NTV on Friday, April 4 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 7.6% rating.

The live-action Kūbo Ibuki film based on Kaiji Kawaguchi 's manga aired on TV Tokyo on March 31 and on April 3 at 12:45 p.m. The March 31 airing earned a 2.1% rating, and the April 3 airing earned a 2.2% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)