Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 7-13
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
An episode of Anpan, the newest entry in NHK's six-decade-long Renzoku Terebi Shōsetsu (Serialized TV Novel, also known as "Asadora" or Morning Drama) franchise, aired on Thursday, April 10 at 8:00 a.m. and earned a 15.7% rating. An episode that aired on Monday, April 7 at 8:00 a.m. earned a 15.5% rating, and an episode that aired on Friday, April 11 at 12:45 p.m. earned a 5.2% rating.
The new live-action weekday morning series is inspired by the life story of Anpanman manga creator Takashi Yanase and his wife Nobuo Komatsu.
The 2005 film Detective Conan: Strategy Above the Depths aired on NTV on Friday, April 11 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 13 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 13 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 12 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|NTV
|April 11 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 12 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Ueda to Onna ga DEEP ni Hoeru Yoru (variety show) and Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (both shows are listed together)
|NTV
|April 8 (Tues)
|23:59
|60 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 13 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Yaiba: Samurai Legend
|NTV
|April 12 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|You and Idol Precure♪
|TV Asahi
|April 13 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 12 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)