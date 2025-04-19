Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 7-13

An episode of Anpan , the newest entry in NHK 's six-decade-long Renzoku Terebi Shōsetsu (Serialized TV Novel, also known as "Asadora" or Morning Drama) franchise, aired on Thursday, April 10 at 8:00 a.m. and earned a 15.7% rating. An episode that aired on Monday, April 7 at 8:00 a.m. earned a 15.5% rating, and an episode that aired on Friday, April 11 at 12:45 p.m. earned a 5.2% rating.

The new live-action weekday morning series is inspired by the life story of Anpanman manga creator Takashi Yanase and his wife Nobuo Komatsu.

The 2005 film Detective Conan: Strategy Above the Depths aired on NTV on Friday, April 11 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.6% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)