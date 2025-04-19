×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 7-13

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 earns 4.9% rating, Gundam GQuuuuuuX debut earns 3.4% rating

An episode of Anpan, the newest entry in NHK's six-decade-long Renzoku Terebi Shōsetsu (Serialized TV Novel, also known as "Asadora" or Morning Drama) franchise, aired on Thursday, April 10 at 8:00 a.m. and earned a 15.7% rating. An episode that aired on Monday, April 7 at 8:00 a.m. earned a 15.5% rating, and an episode that aired on Friday, April 11 at 12:45 p.m. earned a 5.2% rating.

The new live-action weekday morning series is inspired by the life story of Anpanman manga creator Takashi Yanase and his wife Nobuo Komatsu.

The 2005 film Detective Conan: Strategy Above the Depths aired on NTV on Friday, April 11 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 13 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 13 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.2
Detective Conan NTV April 12 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
The Apothecary Diaries NTV April 11 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
4.9
Doraemon TV Asahi April 12 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.4
Ueda to Onna ga DEEP ni Hoeru Yoru (variety show) and Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (both shows are listed together) NTV April 8 (Tues) 23:59 60 min.
3.4
One Piece Fuji TV April 13 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
3.1
Yaiba: Samurai Legend NTV April 12 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.0
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi April 13 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 12 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 31-April 6
