Demon Slayer Wins Special Award at Japan Academy Awards

Creative Contribution Award honors technical achievements from production members on 2025 films

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association announced the recipients of the Creative Contribution Award category for the 49th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes on Tuesday. The award honors technical achievements and other contributions by supporting production members for films produced in 2025. The recipients include ufotable 's digital imaging team for their work on the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle anime film.

The Japan Academy Film Prize Association also announced the winners of the "Awards of Excellence" for the 49th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes on January 19. The Award of Excellence winners for Animated Film include the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle anime film, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , 100 Meters , Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise , and Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback . These winners go on as nominees for their respective category's "Best Awards."

The association also announced the recipients of its honorary awards on the same day. The recipients include anime director Gisaburō Sugii , the late actors Tatsuya Nakadai and Kazuko Yoshiyuki , and the late director Kazuo Ikehiro .

The association will reveal the Best Award winners at a ceremony at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo on March 13.

Sources: Japan Academy Awards' official website, Eiga.com