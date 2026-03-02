Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era Anime Film Earns $900,000 in U.S.

Image courtesy of Gaga Corporation ©2024 Umamusume: Pretty Derby Movie Animation Project

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira ), the latest anime film in the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise , opened at #13 at the United States box office and earned an estimated US$900,000 over its first three days. The Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Interactive Movie opened at #27 and earned US$83,276 in its first three days at the U.S. box office.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby earned an estimated US$369,837 on Friday, an estimated US$300,163 on Saturday, and an estimated US$230,000 on Sunday. The film screened in about 600 theaters.

Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Interactive Movie earned US$29,840 on Friday, US$28,436 on Saturday, and an estimated US$25,000 on Sunday. The film screened in 15 theaters. (Editor's Note: Box Office Mojo lists the film as Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage -Battle of Pride 2023, but The Numbers website lists the film with the correct anime poster.)

GAGA Corporation describes Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era :

Jungle Pocket, known to her close friends as “Pokke,” is a free-spirited Umamusume who has proven her dominance in the freestyle racing scene. Overwhelmed by Fuji Kiseki's majestic performance at a graded Twinkle Series race, she resolves to take on the Twinkle Series herself. Shortly after joining the Umamusume training school Tracen Academy, Pokke comes under the wing of Tanabe, a veteran trainer who fostered Fuji Kiseki's talent. Together, they aspire to dominate the Triple Crown series, a set of three races that can only be attempted once in a lifetime. Awaiting them are formidable rivals of Pokke's generation, whose talents surpass even her own. There's Dantsu Flame, whose diligence and determination to win are second to none;

Manhattan Cafe, who chases the shadowy silhouette of a “friend” that only she can see;

and Agnes Tachyon, a veritable mad scientist seeking to push the very boundaries of what is possible for Umamusume. These four runners take to the track with their very pride, spirit, and souls on the line. Past the finish of their epic clash is a door waiting to be opened—one that leads to the beginning of a new era. “It doesn't matter who stands in my way! I'm gonna be the greatest!”

The first five minutes of the film is streaming on It's Anime YouTube channel and on the It's Anime FAST channel from February 26 to March 6.

The film opened in Japan in May 2024. It sold 226,600 tickets and earned 354 million yen (about US$2.25 million at that time) in its first three days, and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film surpassed 1.4 billion yen (about US$8.7 million) at the Japanese box office in 2024.

Ken Yamamoto ( Pokémon: Hisuian Snow ) directed the anime at Cygames . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ) wrote the script. Tetsuya Kobari ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) was credited as scenario director and for series composition. Jun Yamazaki ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top ) was the character designer and chief animation director. TOHO is distributing the film.

