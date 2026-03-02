MAO Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Half-Year Run, April 4 Debut

A live-streamed program for Sunrise 's television anime based on the MAO manga by Rumiko Takahashi ( Urusei Yatsura , Maison Ikkoku , Ranma 1/2 , Inuyasha , RIN-NE) debuted the anime's first full promotional video and key visual on Monday. The video announces more cast members, the anime's continuous two- cours (quarters of a year) run without breaks, and April 4 premiere. It also previews boy band Kis-My-Ft2 's opening theme song "HEARTLOUD" and TRUE 's ending theme song "Juai" (Cursed Love).

Image via www.anime-mao.com ©高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Image via www.anime-mao.com ©高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on the NHK -General channel on April 4 at 11:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. EST).

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会

The previously announced cast members are:

The staff members are:

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the "era-spanning supernatural adventure" story:

When Nanoka travels back in time to a supernatural early 20th century, she gets recruited by aloof exorcist Mao. What is the thread of fate that connects them? Together, they seek answers...and kick some demon butt along the way! Nanoka passes through a portal into the Taisho era, where exorcist Mao reluctantly rescues her from the jaws of a grotesque yokai. When Nanoka gets back to the present, she discovers she has some new, incredible abilities. She returns to the past looking for answers, only to get caught up in Mao's investigation of a series of gruesome murders. As her questions about herself multiply, Nanoka learns that Mao is cursed by a cat demon named Byoki—and so is his sword. If anyone but Mao attempts to wield it, they are doomed. But when Mao's life is in jeopardy, Nanoka picks up his blade and swings!

Takahashi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2019. Shogakukan published the 26th compiled book volume on November 18. Viz began publishing the manga in 2021.

In her career of over three decades, Takahashi has created manga such as Urusei Yatsura , Maison Ikkoku , Mermaid Saga , Rumic Theater , Ranma 1/2 , One-Pound Gospel , and Inuyasha . Many of her works have become internationally popular and inspired anime and live-action adaptations.

Sources: MAO anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.