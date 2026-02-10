Live-Action The Flowers of Evil Series Reveals More Cast, April 9 Premiere

The official website for the live-action series adaptation of Shūzō Oshimi 's The Flowers of Evil ( Aku no Hana ) manga revealed a new visual, more cast members, and the April 9 premiere on Tuesday.

Image via TV Tokyo © 「惡の華」製作委員会2026 ©押見修造／講談社

Image via TV Tokyo © 「惡の華」製作委員会2026 ©押見修造／講談社

The new cast members include:

(Top row, left to right in image above)

Nogizaka46 member Aruno Nakanishi as Aya Tokiwa

member Aruno Nakanishi as Aya Tokiwa Manami Igashira as Nanako Saeki, the class beauty

Chihiro Sudō as Ai Kinoshita, Nanako's best friend

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Original manga artist Shūzō Oshimi drew Nakanishi and Igashira as their respective characters in his style, based on two cast photos.

Image via TV Tokyo © 「惡の華」製作委員会2026 ©押見修造／講談社

Image via TV Tokyo © 「惡の華」製作委員会2026 ©押見修造／講談社

Image via TV Tokyo ©押見修造／講談社

Oshimi also drew previously announced cast members ano and Fuku Suzuki as their characters Sawa Nakamura and Takao Kasuga, respectively.

Image via TV Tokyo ©押見修造／講談社

The series will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 9, on BS TV Tokyo on April 15, and will stream exclusively on Disney+ .

Paul Young ( Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde , Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 , Ryо̄san-gata Riko ) will direct alongside Noboru Iguchi (live-action Flowers of Evil film, Tomie: Unlimited ). Keita Meguro ( Red Blue , Neko Kare: Shonen wo Kau ) and Shuho Takase ( Red Blue ) will write the scripts. TV Tokyo and C&I Entertainment are producing.

Vertical published the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Bookworm Takao falls in love with Nanako, but he cannot express his feelings through words. Instead he secretively acts out in a heat of passion which creates a huge scandal in his school. There is one person who knows his true nature, and this girl will do anything to nurture what this Charles Baudelaire hides.

The manga previously inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September 2019. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga spawned a live-action series in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga received a live-action film in 2014.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie