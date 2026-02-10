Killing Bites' Shinya Murata Launches Akujo Ranking Manga on March 9

Wakata Wakuta draws manga

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed on Monday that Shinya Murata and Wakata Wakuta will launch a new manga titled Akujo Ranking (Villainess Ranking) in the magazine's next issue on March 9. Murata will write the story, and Wakuta will draw the art. Wakuta posted a photo of the magazine announcement in their X/Twitter account (seen below).

Murata and Kazasa Sumita launched the Killing Bites manga in Monthly Hero's in March 2017, although it now runs on the Comiplex website. Hero's Inc. published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on January 29. The television anime adaptation premiered on the Animeism programming block on MBS and TBS in January 2018. The anime's unaired "director's cut" streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime Video . The anime had 12 episodes.

Murata and Sumita launched the Saikyō Skill "Inochigoi" de Kuyashii kedo Musō Shichau Moto Ōsama no Sekai Seifuku Katsudō (The Activities of the Former Demon King Whose Strongest Skill is the Embarassing 'Begging for Her Life' and Yet She Will Use it to Run Wild and Conquer the World) on Comiplex in June 2023.

Sources: Dragon Age March issue and website, Wakata Wakuta's X/Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.