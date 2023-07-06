Killing Bites Manga's Shinya Murata, Kazasa Sumita Launch New Manga

Manga about demon lord reincarnated as rural girl

© 村田真哉 隅田かずあさ / ヒーローズ

Saikyō Skill "Inochigoi" de Kuyashii kedo Musō Shichau Moto Ōsama no Sekai Seifuku Katsudō

Manga creatorsandlaunched a new manga titled(The Activities of the Former Demon King Whose Strongest Skill is the Embarassing 'Begging for Her Life' and Yet She Will Use it to Run Wild and Conquer the World) on's Comiplex website on June 30.

The manga centers on Chelsea, a beloved village girl who is secretly the former demon lord. She reincarnated, but unfortunately with none of her overpowered abilities, and thus is forced to live the life of a normal human. One day, when the remnants of the demon lord army raid her village, Chelsea is cornered by her former lieutenant, unaware of her true identity. It is then, backed into a corner, that she discovers her new skill: begging for her life.

Murata and Sumita launched the Killing Bites manga in Monthly Hero's in March 2017, although it now runs on the Comiplex website. Hero's Inc. published the manga's 21st compiled book volume in December 2022, and will publish the 22nd volume on July 28.

The television anime adaptation premiered on the Animeism programming block on MBS and TBS in January 2018. The anime's unaired "director's cut" streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime Video . The anime had 12 episodes.

Sumita's Hoshigarisugi Desho!? Inaba-san (Desire Overload, Right Inaba!?) spinoff manga of Killing Bites launched on Hero's Inc. 's "Wild Hero's" (now Comiplex) website in August 2020. The manga ended its regular serialization in December 2022.

Sources: Comiplex, Comic Natalie