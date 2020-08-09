Killing Bites Manga Gets Spinoff on August 21

Killing Bites manga artist Kazasa Sumita announced on Twitter on Friday that they will launch a spinoff of the manga on Hero's Inc.'s "Wild Hero's" website on August 21. The manga is titled Hoshigarisugi Desho!? Inaba-san (Desire Overload, Right Inaba!?).

Sumita launched the Killing Bites manga with storywriter Shinya Murata (Jackals) in Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine in November 2013. Hero's Inc. published the manga's 16th complied volume on August 5.

The official English website for Monthly Hero's describes the manga:

Killing Bites are underworld duels between human-animal hybrids.

One beast who knows no fear will fight in this animalistic world full of fear and insanity.

This ultimate battle of the beasts will shock you to your core!

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in January 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Sumita previously drew the Witchblade Takeru manga with storywriter Yasuko Kobayashi . Bandai Entertainment and Top Cow Productions, Inc. released the manga in English.