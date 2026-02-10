Kodansha Print Club Reveals 8 More Titles Including English Debut of Omega of the Divine Manga

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Tuesday eight new manga for its Kodansha Print Club, a publishing program focusing on releasing print versions of previously digital-only titles. The new physical versions will ship in spring at local and online retailers. One of the series Omega of the Divine is debuting in English in print via the program.

Omega of the Divine

Aijitsu to Hanayome

Title:Creator: Ayumu NagisaSummary: In this atmospheric tale between a sullen, winged god and his mortal omega bride, tragedy and tradition find hope in a life shared. A three-volumeromance full of feverish sensual encounters—restrained or otherwise…

Once upon a time in a barren land, tradition called for villagers to offer a bride to the sun god… Here enters our bride: Luke, the gentle son of the late village chief, who is one day struck with fevers, fainting spells, and something more. The villagers understand this as a sign, and the young man, his fear held within his mortal heart, understands it as his assignment. He is to be given over to a ravenous god, who, in turn, shall bring bountiful harvests to his neighbors. The one Luke encounters, however, may be far warmer, far more precious than the legends foretold, if only fate would steer them from tragedy…



Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For!

Title:Creators:(story),(art),(character design)Summary: Ever since she was a child, Eliane has been the saint and protector of theof Belkheim, warding off monsters and ensuring bountiful harvests with her prayers. But when a pretender saint beguiles the foolish prince—to whom she is engaged—into believing she is nothing but a fraud, he calls off the marriage and banishes her from the kingdom. Homeless and penniless but free to chart her own course for the first time in her life, Eliane decides to make for the neighboring kingdom, where she hopes to blend in as a commoner and lead a quiet life…but a chance encounter on the road will totally upend her modest plans.

Neko to Kiss

Title:) 2-Volume OmnibusCreator:Summary: To her high school classmates, Erina Wada is a cool, collected, practical queen, but the second she sees a cat…her heart melts into a puddle! One day, she sees a kitty being bullied by crows and scoops the furball up to bring it home. When she gives it a friendly boop, she can't believe her eyes—what's this hot guy doing in her house?!

Title: Don't Tempt Me, VP! ( Amayakasanaide Fuku Shachō: Danna-sama wa SSR )

Creator: Kana Nakatsuki

Summary: 27-year-old Maki Enomoto is done with relationships. One year ago, her terrible boyfriend made her the joint guarantor on a loan before promptly ghosting her with a mountain of debt. Now she just wants to be left alone to her quiet otaku life, working her office job to make her ex's monthly repayments, and devoting what scant little is left to her hobbies. Namely, her virtual boyfriend Allen-kun, who is hot, kind, and dependable in a way that real-life men aren't—least of all the hotshot young VP that keeps getting on her case about deadlines and deliverables. But when said VP shows up with a rather interesting proposal, Maki must decide if she's ready to roll the dice one last time…



Title: I Have a Crush at Work ( Kono Kaisha ni Suki na Hito ga Imasu )

Creator: Akamaru Enomoto

Summary: Yui Mitsuya and Masugu Tateishi aren't just any coworkers—they totally have the hots for each other. His helpful yet humble attitude makes her giddy, and her cuteness leaves him grinning like a fool. Problem is, they're trying to keep their new relationship under wraps to avoid making things awkward at work. But seeing how they can't keep their hands off each other, they run the risk of spilling their little secret with each passing day at the office.



Title: Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns ( Tokyo Tareba Musume Returns )

Creator: Akiko Higashimura

Summary: Rinko, Kaori and Koyuki swore they would get married by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics … Now they're about to step into a new chapter of romance… but will they, should they, finally get married?



Title:Creator:Summary: Born into a life of acting and dance with a traveling theater troupe in 14th-century Japan, 12-year-old Oniyasha has one problem—he doesn't know what the point of any of it is. Why must I step with the left foot here instead of the right? Why is one performance good and another bad? Why do people dance at all? It all seems perfectly arbitrary, until a chance encounter in a run-down shack sets him down a path to revolutionizing the art form and influencing much of Japanese culture to come.

A coming-of-age artist's journey about the founder of Noh theater.



Title:Creator:Summary: In this thrilling, high-stakes black comedy, a quick-witted teen girl and a movie-buff assassin are locked in a whirlwind romance.

Struggling to make ends meet, 18-year-old Mako meets with a sugar daddy for a casual dinner. The night quickly turns deadly when a contract killer enters the mix. Now, she'll need to think fast and turn on the charm to survive. Can she melt the heart of a cold-blooded hit man?



The Kodansha Print Club started with the physical versions of Love, That's an Understatement , Teppu , and Blade Girl manga in December 2024.

