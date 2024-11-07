Shūzō Oshimi Launches New Manga on December 13

Oshimi to launch youth manga Mabataki no Oto

This year's 23rd issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that manga author Shūzō Oshimi will launch a new youth manga titled Mabataki no Oto (The Sound of Blinking) in the magazine's first 2025 issue on December 13.

Image via Big Comic Original magazine's X/TWitter account © Shūzō Oshimi, Kodansha

Oshimi recently launched the "Zaiaku Yomikiri Series!?" (Sinful One-Shot Series!?) in'smagazine on November 5, with the first one-shot story titled "Hiromi (First Part)" (image right).

Oshimi's Chi-chan manga — the prequel spinoff manga based on the character Oshimi designed for the Doku Musume (Poison Girl) horror film — ended on March 11. Oshimi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine on January 15. Kodansha published the manga's compiled book volume on April 5. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and will release it in spring 2025.

Oshimi's Welcome Back, Alice ( Okaeri Alice ) manga recently ended publication in August 2023. Oshimi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2020. Kodansha published the seventh and final volume in October 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing released the seventh volume on August 20.

Vertical published Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil manga in English, and the manga inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September 2019. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga inspired a live-action film in 2014.

Oshimi launched the Happiness manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2015, and ended the series in March 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. Vertical is also publishing Oshimi's Blood on the Tracks manga.

Manga publisher Denpa is releasing Oshimi's Shino Can't Say Her Name ( Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai ) manga. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in July 2018. Denpa also released Oshimi's Miss Kusakabe manga.