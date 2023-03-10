Shūzō Oshimi's 'Welcome Back, Alice' Manga Reaches Climax in April

Manga launched in 2020, with ongoing English release by

Okaeri Alice

The April issue of'srevealed on Thursday that's) manga is entering its climax in the magazine's next issue on April 7.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The story revolves around three childhood friends, Yohei, Kei, and Yui, who are reunited in high school. What appeared to be a straightforward love triangle between two boys and a girl takes an unexpected turn when Kei shows up looking and dressed like a girl. Suddenly, Yohei is thrown into a maelstrom as he struggles between his infatuation with Yui and his lust for Kei. In this story of adolescent awakening, perversion, and love, Oshimi takes a bold approach and sets out to explore the boundaries of gender, sexuality, and identity.

Oshimi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fifth volume in October 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the fourth volume on January 17.

Vertical published Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil manga in English, and the manga inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September 2019. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga inspired a live-action film in 2014.

Oshimi launched the Happiness manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2015, and ended the series in March 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. Vertical is also publishing Oshimi's Blood on the Tracks manga.

Manga publisher Denpa is releasing Oshimi's Shino Can't Say Her Name ( Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai ) manga. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in July 2018. Denpa also released Oshimi's Miss Kusakabe manga.