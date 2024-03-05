Shūzō Oshimi's Chi-chan Manga Ends on March 11

Prequel spinoff manga based on film character Oshimi designed launched on January 15

Image via Young Magazine's X/Twitter account © Shūzō Oshimi, Kodansha

Chi-chan

Doku Musume

This year's 14th issue of'srevealed on Monday that'smanga — the prequel spinoff manga based on the character Oshimi designed for the(Poison Girl) horror film — will end in the magazine's 15th issue on March 11.

Oshimi launched the manga in Weekly Young Magazine on January 15. Kodansha will publish the manga's compiled book volume on April 5.

The manga's story centers on the titular character Chi-chan, a young girl who does not attend her junior high school class. One day, she suddenly shows up in class, wearing a tattered jersey and carrying dead insects with her, causing a commotion.

The Doku Musume film will premiere in Japan on April 5. This is the first time that Oshimi has designed a character for a live-action film. Eisuke Naitō (live-action Lychee Light Club , Misumisō films) is directing the film. Naitō was already a fan of Oshimi's works, and he personally asked Oshimi to design the film's title character since she is reminiscent of The Flowers of Evil character Sawa Nakamura and Nora from Oshimi's Happiness manga.

Oshimi's Welcome Back, Alice ( Okaeri Alice ) manga recently ended publication on August 9. Oshimi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2020. Kodansha published the seventh and final volume on October 6. Kodansha USA Publishing will release the sixth volume on March 19.

Vertical published Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil manga in English, and the manga inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September 2019. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga inspired a live-action film in 2014.

Oshimi launched the Happiness manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2015, and ended the series in March 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. Vertical is also publishing Oshimi's Blood on the Tracks manga.

Manga publisher Denpa is releasing Oshimi's Shino Can't Say Her Name ( Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai ) manga. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in July 2018. Denpa also released Oshimi's Miss Kusakabe manga.