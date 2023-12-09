5 New Manga to Launch in Young Magazine From Daiju Yanauchi, Kōji Megumi, Shūzō Oshimi, Harold Sakuishi, U Satomi

Announced series debut in January-February

Kodansha announced in a Twitter post on Monday that five new series will debut in its Weekly Young Magazine in early 2024.

Gang King creator Daiju Yanauchi will launch a new series titled One For All about a high school rugby team in the combined 2nd and 3rd issue, which will go on sale on December 11.

Harold Sakuishi 's Gorillaman 40 manga's Family Arc will launch in the combined fourth and fifth issue, which will go on sale on December 25.

Shūzō Oshimi 's Doku Musume (Poison Girl) spinoff manga, Chi-chan , will launch in the seventh issue, which will come out on January 15.

U Satomi will debut a series about a failed idol, titled Heisei Haisanhei☆Sumire-chan (Heisei Defeatist☆Sumire-chan), in the eighth issue, which goes on sale on January 22.

Bloody Monday 's Kōji Megumi will launch a series titled Goldenman in the 13th issue, which goes on sale on February 26. The series is based on the work of Petosu ( Interviews with Monster Girls ), about the "strongest hero," Goldenman, who will defend the citizens of Neo York.