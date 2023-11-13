The Flowers of Evil's Shūzō Oshimi Designs Doku Musume Film's Character, Launches Spinoff Manga

Film, Chi-chan manga both launch next year

Manga creator Shūzō Oshimi ( The Flowers of Evil ) will launch Chi-chan , a spinoff manga based on the character he designed for the spring 2024 horror movie Doku Musume (Poison Girl). The manga series debuts in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2024.

Image via Comic Natalie

The film itself is based on a story that spread on anonymous Internet message boards in 2011. It follows a newlywed family who move into a new home. They are soon confronted by Chi-chan (pictured above right), a woman with large scissors who mysteriously appears in their home. Aimi Satsukawa ( Sadako vs. Kayako , Himeanole, Gaki Rock , above left) plays the newlywed wife Hagino.

This is the first time that Oshimi has designed a character for a live-action film. Eisuke Naitō (live-action Lychee Light Club , Misumisō films) is directing the film. Naitō was already a fan of Oshimi's works, and he personally asked Oshimi to design the film's title character since she is reminiscent of The Flowers of Evil character Sawa Nakamura and Nora from Oshimi's Happiness manga.

Oshimi's Welcome Back, Alice ( Okaeri Alice ) manga recently ended publication on August 9. Oshimi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in April 2020. Kodansha published the seventh and final volume on October 6. Kodansha USA Publishing released the fifth volume on September 12.

Vertical published Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil manga in English, and the manga inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September 2019. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga inspired a live-action film in 2014.

Oshimi launched the Happiness manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2015, and ended the series in March 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. Vertical is also publishing Oshimi's Blood on the Tracks manga.

Manga publisher Denpa is releasing Oshimi's Shino Can't Say Her Name ( Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai ) manga. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in July 2018. Denpa also released Oshimi's Miss Kusakabe manga.

Source: Comic Natalie