Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Anime Reveals New Ending Song by HYDExMY FIRST STORY

'Eikyū -Tokoshie-' debuts in episode 2 on Sunday

Image via Hyde's Twitter

The staff for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime confirmed on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday that HYDE × MY FIRST STORY is performing the new ending theme song "Eikyū -Tokoshie-" (Eternity -Eternity-), which premieres in the second episode on Sunday.

Yuki Kajiura wrote the music and lyrics for the song, and also arranged the song.

HYDE × MY FIRST STORY also performs the current opening theme song "Mugen" (Dreams).

The anime premiered on the Fuji TV channel and its affiliates with a one-hour special on May 12 at 11:15 p.m. (10:15 a.m. EDT).

Image via Demon Slayer series' Twitter account ©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

, the theatrical screening of the one-hour first episode of thetelevision anime and the final episode of, opened in Japanese theaters on February 2, and then traveled to several countries as part of a World Tour.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered on April 9, 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.