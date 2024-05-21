Tales of the Rays Smartphone Game Ends Service in July

Game transitions into offline version with final story event in July

The official website for'ssmartphone game announced on Tuesday that the game will end service on July 23. The game will transition to an offline version that will also include the game's upcoming finale story in July. The game ran in Japan for seven years and five months, and is the last remainingsmartphone game among's five smartphone games for the

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in February 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment America released the game in English later that year, although the English version ended service in May 2018.

The game inspired a short anime titled "Tales of the Rays: Everlasting Destiny," which premiered in the app in July 2019. Bandai Namco Entertainment previously streamed an animated video for the game's "Fairy's Requiem" story featuring the song "Mirai kara no Hikari" by DEEN in January 2019. The Tales of the Rays Gekijō gag anime spinoff debuted in July 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Tales of Link , the first ever smartphone game for its Tales of RPG franchise , in March 2014, with an English version launching in April 2016. The game ended service in March 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Tales of Asteria in April 2014. The game ended service only last year in May 2023.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched the Tales of Crestoria smartphone game simultaneously in Japanese and English in July 2020. The game ended service in February 2022. The game inspired a 15-minute anime short by Kamikaze Douga titled " Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin -." Crunchyroll streamed the short worldwide in October 2020.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched the Tales of Luminaria smartphone game both inside and outside Japan in November 2021, and ended service in July 2022, only eight months after launch. Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad , Kamikaze Douga 's anime adaptation of the game, debuted on streaming services in Japan in January 2022. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the anime in January 2022.

Tales of Arise, the latest console role-playing game in the Tales of franchise , launched for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in September 2021 in the West and in Japan.

