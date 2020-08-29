Kamikaze Douga Produces 15-Minute Anime Short for Tales of Crestoria Smartphone Game

Short to stream worldwide on October 18

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Sunday that it is again partnering with Kamikaze Douga to produce a 15-minute anime short for the developer's Tales of Crestoria smartphone game. Bandai Namco Entertainment is streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the anime, titled "Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin."

The anime short will stream worldwide on October 18 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The anime will adapt the prologue of the game's story, "showing Kanata and Misella setting off on their journey." Yasutaka Nakata is in charge of concept music. The short will star Kōhei Amasaki , Yui Ishikawa , and Yūma Uchida .

Kamikaze Douga previously released several concept videos for the game in 2018.

The game launched in Japanese and English in July after being delayed from last year. The game is free to play, but some items are available for purchase.

The game's cast include:

Kōhei Amasaki as Kanata Hjuger

as Kanata Hjuger Yui Ishikawa as Misella

as Misella Yūma Uchida as Vicious

as Vicious Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Aegis Alver

as Aegis Alver Ayane Sakura as Yuna Azetta

as Yuna Azetta Hiroki Yasumoto as Orwin Granberg

as Orwin Granberg Aoi Yūki as Machina

as Machina Ai Nonaka as Kasque

Wit Studio is handling the animation for the game, and Jun Kumagai is in charge of the story outline. Character designers include Kosuke Fujishima , Mutsumi Inomata , Miyuki Kobayashi , and Daigo Okumura . Yasutaka Nakata and Kamikaze Douga are in charge of the main character visuals.

The theme of the game is "sin," and the main character burdened with sin lives in order to protect someone precious to him. The game's full story synopsis is available to read on the game's English Twitter account.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.