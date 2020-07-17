Tales of Crestoria Game Launches for iOS, Android

Final trailer of free-to-play game shows story, characters, gameplay

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has launched its Tales of Crestoria smartphone game for iOS and Android. The company began streaming the final trailer, which shows story, characters, and gameplay.

The game is free to play, but some items are available for purchase.

The game had been delayed from its slated release in early June. The game's producer Tomomi Tagawa said the developers were making "final adjustments, and fixing any issues found during the beta test."

An open beta test of the English version of the game launched for Android in Canada and Indonesia in early May.

The game was originally scheduled to launch in Japanese and English last year, but Bandai Namco Entertainment announced in October that it was delaying the game until after 2019. As part of the delay, Bandai Namco Entertainment added full (Japanese-only) voicing to the game's main story, and also added specially illustrated cut-ins and "various other brush-ups."

The game's cast include:

Wit Studio is handling the animation for the game, and Jun Kumagai is in charge of the story outline. Character designers include Kosuke Fujishima , Mutsumi Inomata , Miyuki Kobayashi , and Daigo Okumura . Yasutaka Nakata and Kamikaze Douga are in charge of the main character visuals and the previously revealed concept video.

The theme of the game is "sin," and the main character burdened with sin lives in order to protect someone precious to him. The game's full story synopsis is available to read on the game's English Twitter account.

Source: Press release