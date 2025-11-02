Live-Action Wind Breaker Film's New Clip Previews Kyōtarō Fight

Film premieres in Japan on December 5

The staff for the live-action film of Satoru Nii 's Wind Breaker manga revealed a special video clip on Monday showcasing the fight between Sakura and Kyōtarō. In the cast interview after the clip, BE:FIRST boy band member JUNON noted he watched the anime before, the cast members talk about whether they were nervous shooting the film, and they also discussed the challenges of filming the action scenes.

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © にいさとる／講談社©2025「WIND BREAKER」製作委員会

The film will premiere in Japan on December 5.

The cast includes:

Kōshi Mizukami as Haruka Sakura

as Haruka Sakura Taisei Kido as Akihiko Nirei

as Akihiko Nirei Keito Tsuna as Hayato Suō

as Hayato Suō JUNON as Kyōtarō Sugishita

Motoki Nakazawa as Tōma Hiragi

Shūhei Uesugi as Hajime Umemiya

as Hajime Umemiya Rikako Yagi as Kotoha Tachibana

as Kotoha Tachibana Kōki Yamashita as Chōji Tomiyama

as Chōji Tomiyama Noritaka Hamao as Jō Togame

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Blue Period , Tokyo Ghoul , Dragons of Wonderhatch , Our 30 Minute Sessions ) is directing the film off a script by Japan Academy Prize winner Yōsuke Masaike (live-action Anime Supremacy! , A Girl & Her Guard Dog). Warner Brothers is distributing the film.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print, and has started releasing new print volumes monthly since July. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents. Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

Nii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub . The second anime season debuted on April 4. Crunchyroll also streamed the season as it aired, and also streams an English dub .

The manga received a stage play adaptation that ran from January 1-3 in Osaka, and from January 10-19 in Tokyo. The Wind Breaker Furyō-tachi no Eiyūtan ( Wind Breaker : Heroic Tales of Delinquents) game launched on March 12 for smartphones and PC.