Satoru Nii's School Delinquent Manga Wind Breaker Gets TV Anime

A website opened on Thursday to announce the television anime adaptation of Satoru Nii 's Wind Breaker manga. The website posted that CloverWorks will produce the animation and also posted the anime's teaser visual.

© にいさとる・講談社／WIND BREAKER Project

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring of 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing will publish the first volume in print on August 1. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

Nii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021. Kodansha will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on April 7.

The manga ranked no. 9 in AnimeJapan's 2022 list of "Manga We Want To See Animated."