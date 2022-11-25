Kodansha USA Licenses Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Chat Noir, 15 More Manga

Kodansha USA Publishing confirmed on Thursday that it has acquired the following new manga titles:

Title: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Chat Noir

Author(s): Koma Warita (story), Riku Tsuchida (illustration), ZAG with Toei Animation (original creator)

Summary: Return to Paris with Marinette and Adrian in the manga of the beloved animated series, now streaming on Netflix !

Marinette is your typical high school student. She's cheery, a bit awkward, and a little clumsy. But what's not so typical is, she can transform into a superhero! Disguised as the confident Ladybug, Marinette protects the streets of Paris alongside fellow superhero Cat Noir--who, unbeknownst to Marinette, is Marinette's classmate Adrian. Not only are Marinette and Adrian unaware of each other's secret identities, they're also criss-crossed crushes--Marinette has a crush on Adrian, while Chat Noir has a crush on Ladybug! As if being a teenager and a crime fighting superhero wasn't enough!



Title: I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness: I'll Spoil Her with Delicacies and Style to Make Her the Happiest Woman in the World! ( Konyaku Haki Sareta Reijō o Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto o Oshiekomu )

Author(s): Fukada Sametaro (story), Ichiho Katsura (art), Miwabe Sakura (character design)

Summary: What does a young noblewoman freshly betrayed by her betrothed need most? A crash course in everything naughty! And who better to teach her than the feared hermit sorcerer who for some reason can't help but pamper her to no end?



Title: ORIGIN

Author(s): Boichi

Summary: Tokyo, 2048. Japan is now connected to the entire northern hemisphere by the Eurasian Railroad, and all manner of crime and vice pour into the megalopolis at its eastern terminus. Little do the people know that inhuman beings live among us, however--robots with high-level AI, who will kill to survive. Only one 'man' can stop them –their prototype: ORIGIN.



Title: Virgin Love

Author(s): Tina Yamashina

Summary: “Looking for love, but afraid you'll never find it?” Come Live at the Love House! Six strangers, one house, one shared goal: love. What could go wrong?



Title: The Girl Who Became a Fish (Maiden's Bookshelf Imprint)

Author(s): Osamu Dazai (story), Nekosuke (illustration)

Summary: Suwa, a charcoal burner's daughter, lives together with her father in a small village at a foot of a mountain so remote it doesn't even appear on maps. Slowly she comes to realize the dark futility of her life, leading to a strange and elliptical transformation… Dazai depicts the adolescent awakening to death and the desire to escape through this quiet and ominous tale.



Title: Spring Comes Riding in a Carriage (Maiden's Bookshelf Imprint)

Author(s): Riichi Yokomitsu (story), Atsuki Ito (illustration)

Summary: A more intimate and romantic entry in the Maiden's Bookshelf series, this tale of doomed romance brings together the so-called "God of Literature" with the gorgeous artwork of Atsuki Ito, author of A Love-Letter in 26 Characters.



Title: The Darwin Incident

Author(s): Shun Umezawa

Summary: Created in a biological science lab, Charlie is a half human, half chimpanzee hybrid known as a "Humanzee."

Raised by his adoptive human parents, Charlie is now 15 and starting high school. There he meets Lucy, a clever loner who becomes his first-ever friend.

But his "normal" life is shattered when the animal rights extremists who freed his mother from the lab fifteen years ago reemerge as terrorists bent on kidnapping Charlie at all costs.



Title: The Moon on a Rainy Night

Author(s): Kuzushiro

Summary: This highly-anticipated yuri romance about a high school girl entranced by her intelligent, enigmatic, hearing-impaired classmate is a must-read for fans of Bloom Into You and Whisper Me a Love Song .

One day, while rushing to a piano lesson, a girl named Saki collides with someone on the street. As Saki collects herself, the stranger picks up the sheet music Saki dropped, hands it to Saki together with a band-aid, and continues on her way—all without saying a word. Saki is left wondering about the identity of the tall, lovely stranger, only to discover the next day that she is one of her classmates at her new high school. The girl's name is Kanon, and though she is hearing impaired, she refuses any kind of support or “special treatment” from her teachers or classmates. Over the course of the year, Saki slowly grows closer to Kanon and begins to chip away at her cold exterior.



Title: My Ultramarine Sky

Author(s): Nagisa Furuya

Summary: From the creator of My Summer of You comes a BL high school romance about two friends who've always been in the same class, but when a new school year separates them, they realize that their feelings for each other might run deeper than friendship…

From their first year of middle school to their second year of high school, Kai and Ren have not only always been in the same class—they've also always sat next to each other. But in their last year of high school, the boys are assigned to two separate classes, and with each passing day, Kai feels as if he's slipping further and further away from Ren… One day, when Kai finds Ren sleeping in a classroom after school, he whispers the feelings that he can't bring himself to say out loud…and Ren hears him. Will Kai's confession push them further and further apart, or will it be the spark that brings them back to each other?



Title: The Summer With You : The Sequel

Author(s): Nagisa Furuya

Summary: Chiharu and Wataru return in this cinematic sequel to Nagisa Furuya 's beloved summer romance boys' love series!

Their first memorable summer was in high school, followed by their first summer together as college students… Now, Wataru and Chiharu are in their second year of college, and the two boys can't wait to spend another summer together. Now back from his study abroad program, Chiharu is ecstatic to see Wataru for the first time in two months, and Wataru's thankful that they'll have more time to spend with each other, without also having to balance work and school. One of their plans has the two return to the cinema for a movie date to celebrate Wataru's 20th birthday, but what other memories will the summer have in store for them?



Title: Super Morning Star

Author(s): Kara Aomiya

Summary: When a classmate finds out he's secretly a sentai star, Kaido's precious life as a regular high schooler is in danger of being stolen—and so's his heart, in this BL rom-com for fans of Hitorijime My Hero !

At high school, Kaido seems to be a scary delinquent, but he's leading a second life—as the star of a sentai superhero live show! When sentai superfan classmate Honda discovers Kaido's secret, Kaido will stop at nothing to make sure it doesn't get out, but despite himself, the charismatic performer finds himself falling for his biggest fan…



Title: Ogami-san Can't Keep It In

Author(s): Yu Yoshidamaru

Summary: Fantasies run wild as thirsty high school girl Ogami-san must learn to keep her thoughts—and hands—to herself, in this raunchy coming-of-age romcom with a bizarre, blabbermouth twist!

Ogami-san has been keeping a dirty little secret from her peers at school—puberty has emptied her mind of everything but perverted fantasies! For the sake of leading an ordinary school life, she pulls out all the stops to keep her mental wild side under wraps. But when she literally reaches a hand out to Yaginuma-kun, a cute but mysterious boy in her class, her innermost thoughts just come spilling out! All she wants is to get to know him (and his body) better, but she can't do that without the risk of exposing her true self. What's a girl to do?!



Title: My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku

Author(s): Nico Nicholson

Summary: Relive 1990s otaku culture with this sentimental and comical reflection of a teen's path to self-acceptance. This nostalgic coming-of-age story is perfect for fans of Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku !

Otaku culture has finally become mainstream, and Megumi can't quite get used to it. Divorced, with a teen daughter, Megumi thinks fondly back to her days as an anime and manga otaku —in 1995. That year, she transferred to a new school and decided to start fresh by hiding her otaku interests. She found herself taken under the wing of a basketball ace named Masamune, who's got a kind heart and looks just like one of her favorite characters. But, though Megumi catches a whiff of destiny in the air, she's crushed to learn that Masamune detests otaku …



Title: How I Met My Soulmate

Author(s): Anashin

Summary: From the creator of Waiting for Spring comes a meditation on just what destiny means, and whether “the one” is really out there.

Yuki is a 20-year-old college sophomore who has wished for one thing since moving to Tokyo: to find her soulmate. Growing a bit desperate after a long drought, she goes along with a friend to a club for the first time. Her friend thrives, but it's chaotic and loud…just not Yuki's scene. Just when Yuki begins to despair that she'll ever find a real, adult relationship, she meets Iori, a man with bleached hair and a slightly scary demeanor…but first impressions don't always tell the whole story. Could destiny still have more cards to play?



Title: King in Limbo

Author(s): Ai Tanaka

Summary: From the creator of Apple Children of Aeon comes a gripping, six-volume thriller manga about trauma, healing, friendship, and a global conspiracy to keep people sick. A must for fans of suspenseful, complex manga like Naoki Urasawa 's Monster and The Promised Neverland .

It's been eight years since the pandemic in which a deadly sleeping sickness claimed millions of lives. After a serious injury cost him a leg (and, nearly, his life), Petty Officer Adam Garfield retires from active service in the U.S. Navy. But his plan to focus on his family and physical therapy is shattered when he receives secret word that the sleeping sickness has returned, and it's his job to bring back the mysterious man who helped cure it by diving into people's memories—a man known by the codename “King.”



Title: Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen

Author(s): Hiromi Sato (story and art), Kamome Shirahama (original creator)

Summary: The tasty spinoff to the acclaimed magical saga Witch Hat Atelier follows two fan-favorite characters in their after-hours culinary adventures.

The only time adults have to themselves is after the Sun goes down and the kids are in bed—that's just as true in the magical world! During the day, the atelier bustles with the cries and magical misfires of little witches learning how to cast spells and get along. But nighttime is Qifrey and Olruggio's time, to laze in the kitchen, cook, eat, and chat.



The company also announced new editions and box sets of the following titles:

Title: Vinland Saga Deluxe Edition

Author(s): Makoto Yukimura

Summary: Amid the chaos of the Viking war for dominance over England, a boy has everything taken from him and vows revenge. But violent dreams bring no peace… The violent and complex action epic that inspired the hit anime returns, in premium, 3-in-1, collector's hardcovers!

As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland.



Title: Blue Period Manga Box Set 1

Author(s): Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Summary: The first six volumes of the coming-of-age art manga that inspired the hit Netflix anime in a handsome box set, plus a bonus booklet packed with exclusive art and other goodies!

Popular guy Yatora realizes he's just going through the motions to make other people happy and finds himself in a new passion: painting. But untethering yourself from all your past expectations is dangerous as well as thrilling…

2020 Manga Taisho Grand Prize Winner, YALSA Great Graphic Novels for Teens selection, Texas Library Association, Maverick Graphic Novels Reading List unanimous selection



Title: Cells at Work! Omnibus

Author(s): Akane Shimizu

Summary: The exciting, hilarious, and surprisingly educational manga that delves inside the human body returns in two oversized, 3-in-1 omnibus volumes!

Strep throat! Hay fever! Influenza! The world is a dangerous place for a red blood cell just trying to get her deliveries finished. Fortunately, she's not alone... she's got a whole human body's worth of cells ready to help out! This fun and imaginative manga inspired a world of spinoffs and a smash-hit anime adaptation.



Title: Magic Knight Rayearth paperback edition

Author(s): CLAMP

Summary: CLAMP 's masterwork Magic Knight Rayearth —now in paperback! The original girl-powered isekai adventure—perfect for fans of Sailor Moon and She-Ra—brings the updated translation and lettering of the hardcover box sets to a more accessible format.

While on a field trip to Tokyo Tower, three teenage girls cross a magical portal and are transported to another world called Cefiro. The Princess Emeraude summoned them with the last vestiges of her remaining strength, believing the trio will become the magic knights prophesied by legend to save the realm!



Title: WIND BREAKER

Author(s): Satoru Nii

Summary: Welcome to Furin, where the strongest survive…to protect the weak! A different kind of delinquent manga perfect for fans of Tokyo Revengers .

Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!



Source: Email correspondence