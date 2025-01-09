Wind Breaker Manga Gets Monthly Print Graphic Novel Releases in English Starting in July

Manga's 9th print volume launches in English on February 4

announced on Thursday that it will accelerate the publishing schedule for the physical releases of'smanga. Starting in July with the 10th volume, the manga's graphic novels will get monthly print releases. The publisher will release the manga's ninth volume in English in print on February 4.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents. Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

Nii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on Wednesday.

The first season of the manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The anime is getting a second season in April 2025 in the Super Animeism TURBO block.

Wind Breaker Furyō-tachi no Eiyūtan ( Wind Breaker : Heroic Tales of Delinquents), a game based on the manga, will launch for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam on March 12 in Japan.

The manga is inspiring a stage play adaptation that ran from January 1-3 in Osaka, and is running from January 10-19 in Tokyo.

