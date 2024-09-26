Satoru Nii's Wind Breaker Manga Gets Stage Play Adaptation in January

Stage play to run in Osaka, Tokyo

A website opened on Tuesday to reveal the stage play adaptation of Satoru Nii 's Wind Breaker manga titled Butai Wind Breaker (Stage: Wind Breaker ), which will run from January 1-3 at the WW Hall of the Cool Japan Park Osaka, and from January 10-19 at Theater H in Tokyo. The stage play's website also revealed the cast and visual.

The cast for the Bōfūrin group are:

Ryoga Ishikawa as Haruka Sakura

Hiroki Sana as Hajime Umemiya

Shunichi Takahashi as Tōma Hiragi

Yūto Andō as Hayato Suō

Taiga Nakamoto as Kyōtarō Sugishita

Kazan Yokoyama as Akihiko Nirei

Kodansha

Nii launched the manga in'sapp in Japanese in January 2021.will publish the manga's 19th compiled book volume on October 8.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents. Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The anime will get a second season in 2025.