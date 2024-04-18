Crunchyroll Announces English Dub Cast, Release Dates for Wind Breaker, An Archdemon's Dilemma, A Condition Called Love Anime

English dubs debut on April 18

Image via Wind Breaker anime's website © にいさとる・講談社／WIND BREAKER Project

Crunchyroll revealed on Wednesday the English dub casts for the Wind Breaker , An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride , and A Condition Called Love anime, as well as their release dates.

The dub cast for Wind Breaker includes:

Jeremy Inman serves as voice director, Samantha Herek as producer, Clayton Browning as script writer, Nathanael Harrison as mixer, and Zachary Davis as sound engineer.

The English dub for Wind Breaker will begin streaming from April 18.

The anime premiered on April 4.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring of 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print.

© 手島史詞・ホビージャパン／まどめ製作委員会

The dub cast for An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride includes:

Jerry Jewell will serve as voice director, Susie Nixon as producer, Eliza Harris as script writer, Matt Grounds as mixer, and Manuel Aragon as sound engineer.

The English dub for An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride debuts on April 18.

The anime premiered on MBS on April 6, and on BS Asahi on April 5.

Hobby Japan published Fuminori Teshima 's light novel series' first volume in Japan in February 2017, and it released the 18th volume on April 1. The light novel's anime adaptation was first announced in October 2022.

© 森野萌・講談社／「花野井くんと恋の病」製作委員会

The dub cast for A Condition Called Love includes:

Helena Walstrom will serve as voice director, Herek as producer, Leah Clark will adapt the script, Rickey Watkins will serve as mixer, and Derric Benevides as sound engineer.

The English dub for A Condition Called Love will premiere on April 18.

The anime premiered on April 4 on TBS ' 28 affiliate channels at 11:56 p.m. JST. In Japan the series streams on ABEMA and Netflix .

Morino launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Dessert magazine in December 2017. The manga has over 3.8 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th Manga Awards in 2021.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2), (link 3) (Liam Dempsey)