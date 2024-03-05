Wind Breaker Anime's Promo Video Unveils Additional Cast, Theme Songs, April 4 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Satoru Nii 's Wind Breaker manga unveiled the main promotional video and second key visual on Wednesday. The video reveals additional cast, theme songs, and the April 4 premiere.

Image via Wind Breaker anime's website © にいさとる・講談社／WIND BREAKER Project

natori performs the opening theme song "Zettai Reido" (Absolute Zero), and Young Kee performs the ending theme song "Muteki" (Unbeatable).

The newly announced cast includes:

Kengo Kawanishi as Taiga Tsugeura

as Taiga Tsugeura Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Mitsuki Kiryu

as Mitsuki Kiryu Ikumi Hasegawa as Kotoha Tachibana

The anime will premiere on 28 MBS / TBS stations on April 4 at 12:26 a.m. JST (effectively, April 5) in the Super Animeism TURBO block.

There will be an early screening event at Shinjuku Wald 9 on March 31 with cast members in attendance.

© にいさとる・講談社／WIND BREAKER Project

The series stars:

Toshifumi Akai ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is handling the series composition. Taishi Kawakami ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform ) is designing the characters. Ryō Takahashi ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring of 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents. Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

Nii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on January 9, and it will publish the 16th volume on Friday.

The manga ranked no. 9 in AnimeJapan's 2022 list of "Manga We Want To See Animated."

