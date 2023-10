Wind Breaker Anime Casts Yūma Uchida as Haruka Sakura

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Satoru Nii 's Wind Breaker manga announced on Monday that Yūma Uchida will star as Haruka Sakura. The account posted a cast reveal video:

◢◤キャスト解禁PV 第1弾◢◤ TVアニメ「WIND BREAKER」 桜 遥のキャストを解禁🔥 桜 遥 (CV. #内田雄馬 ) ――――――――――― 🎥キャスト解禁PV<桜 遥>ver. https://youtube.com/shorts/NbIUr3ZgtMw 今週10/22(日)21:00~ 新情報解禁特番「ボウフウリン 決起集会」配信⚡ #ウィンブレ(@winbre_sakura)October 16

CloverWorks will produce the animation.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring of 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

Nii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on August 8.

The manga ranked no. 9 in AnimeJapan's 2022 list of "Manga We Want To See Animated."