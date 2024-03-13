An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Anime's 2nd Trailer Reveals Ending Song, April 4 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Fuminori Teshima 's An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride light novel series started streaming the anime's second main trailer on Wednesday, which reveals the anime's April 4 premiere. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Blue Star" by Sayaka Yamamoto .

© 手島史詞・ホビージャパン／まどめ製作委員会

The anime will premiere on April 4 on thechannel at 24:30 JST (effectively, April 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST or April 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT). The anime will start airing onon April 6, and onon April 5.

Yūsuke Kobayashi will play the role of Zagan, a reclusive powerful sorcerer, and Kana Ichinose as Nephy, a beautiful elf girl.

The anime's additional cast are:

Hiroshi Ishiodori ( RIN-NE 3 , Kiss Him, Not Me , Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi ) is directing the anime at Brains Base , and Keiji Gotoh ( In/Spectre , Kiddy Grade ) is supervising the animation. Aya Yoshinaga ( Crest of the Stars , Project ARMS , Kurau: Phantom Memory ) is overseeing the scripts, and Mina Ōsawa (Given, The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest , School Babysitters ) is designing the characters. Musician Yuma Yamaguchi ( Metallic Rouge , Undead Murder Farce ) is composing the soundtrack. The Brow Beat will perform the opening theme song "Wakaranai Ai" (A Love I Can't Understand).

Additional staff includes:

Hobby Japan published the light novel series' first volume in Japan in February 2017, and it will release the 18th volume on April 1. The light novel's anime adaptation was first announced in October 2022.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novel in English. The company published the light novel's first volume in November 2019, and will publish the 16th volume on April 9. It describes the story:

Zagan is a super powerful sorcerer, but lives as a recluse. And now he faces his greatest test… falling in love! Zagan is feared by the masses as an evil sorcerer. Both socially awkward and foulmouthed, he spends his days studying sorcery while beating down any trespassers within his domain. One day he's invited to a dark auction, and what he finds there is an elven slave girl of peerless beauty, Nephy. Having fallen in love at first sight, Zagan uses up his entire fortune to purchase her, but being a poor conversationalist, he has no idea how to properly interact with her. Thus, the awkward cohabitation of a sorcerer who has no idea how to convey his love and his slave who yearns for her master but has no idea how to appeal to him begins.

Hako Itagaki launched the light novel's manga adaptation on Comic Fire in February 2018. Hobby Japan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2018, and the 11th volume on December 1.

J-Novel Club published the manga's first volume in English digitally in July 2021, and the 10th volume on January 17.

Sources: An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.