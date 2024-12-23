Wind Breaker Furyō-tachi no Eiyūtan Game's Trailer Reveals March 12 Release for Smartphones, PC

Free-to-play 3D RPG to include new original story

Kodansha and Team Caravan announced on Monday that Wind Breaker Furyō-tachi no Eiyūtan ( Wind Breaker : Heroic Tales of Delinquents), the game based on Satoru Nii 's Wind Breaker manga, will launch for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam on March 12 in Japan. The company unveiled the second promotional video and visual:

Image via Wind Breaker Furyō-tachi no Eiyūtan game's X/Twitter account © にいさとる・講談社／WIND BREAKER Project ©WIND BREAKER 不良たちの英雄譚 Project

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©にいさとる・講談社/WIND BREAKER Project ©WIND BREAKER 不良たちの英雄譚 Project

The 3D role-playing game features the story from the anime as well as a new original story about Chōji. Players can speak with other characters and deepen their bonds. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases.

The first season of the manga's television anime adaptation premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The second season will premiere in April 2025 in the Super Animeism TURBO block.

Nii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on October 8.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents. Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

The manga will get a stage play adaptation that will run from January 1-3 in Osaka, and from January 10-19 in Tokyo.

Source: Press release via Gematsu