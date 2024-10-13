Wind Breaker Season 2 Reveals Game, More Cast & Staff, April Debut in Videos

The "Tōfū Shōtengai Halloween Matsuri" (Tōfū Shopping District Halloween Festival) event on Sunday revealed the teaser visual, promotional video, new cast member, new and returning staff, and April 2025 premiere for the second season of the television anime of Satoru Nii 's Wind Breaker manga. The event also revealed the anime's game adaptation.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©にいさとる・講談社/WIND BREAKER Project

The second season's new cast is Ryōta Ōsaka as Tasuku Tsubakino, a third year high school student at Furin High School, and one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Bōfūrin:

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©にいさとる・講談社/WIND BREAKER Project

The second season will premiere in April 2025 in the Super Animeism TURBO block.

Toshifumi Akai ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) returns to direct the second season at CloverWorks . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is again in charge of series scripts. Taishi Kawakami ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform ) is again designing the characters. Ryō Takahashi ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is again composing the music.

Additional new and returning staff are:

The anime's game adaptation is titled Wind Breaker Furyō-tachi no Eiyūtan ( Wind Breaker : Heroic Tales of Delinquents), and the game's first promotional video and teaser visual was also revealed on Sunday. The game's other details were not revealed.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©にいさとる・講談社/WIND BREAKER Project ©WIND BREAKER 不良たちの英雄譚 Project

© にいさとる・講談社／WIND BREAKER Project

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered on April 4. streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English

Nii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on October 8.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents. Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

The manga will get a stage play adaptation that will run from January 1-3 in Osaka, and from January 10-19 in Tokyo.

Source: Press release