Oshiri Dandy the Young Manga Animated Within Butt Detective TV Anime Next April

The staff for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime announced on Tuesday, November 4 that Akihiro Sakuchi's Oshiri Dandy the Young (Butt Dandy the Young) manga will be adapted into anime within the Butt Detective television anime, starting in April 2026. (November 4 is nicknamed "Ii Oshiri no Hi" or "Nice Butt Day" in Japan as a wordplay on the Japanese pronunciation of 11/4, and it is also the birthday of the Butt Detective character.) The anime's staff revealed a special visual from the first episode appearance of the new character. The Oshiri Dandy the Young manga focuses on the adventures of Oshiri Tantei 's father.

Image via Amazon ©Akihiro Sakuchi, Tororu, Robinson Haruhara, Shueisha

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in 2020, and it credits Butt Detective creator Troll with the original story concept and supervision, and Robinson Haruhara with the original story and composition. The manga's 11th compiled book volume will ship on November 5.

The first three episodes of the Butt Detective television anime premiered on NHK Educational in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since. The latest batch of new episodes recently premiered on October 4.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Star and Moon ( Butt Detective the Movie: Star and Moon), the third anime film for the franchise , opened in Japan on March 20.







