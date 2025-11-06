The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest Anime Reveals 3 New Cast in 2nd Main Promo Video

The staff for the television anime of Alto and Yuunagi 's The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest ( Mikata ga Yowasugite Hojo Mahō ni Tesshiteita Kyūtei Mahōshi ) light novel series revealed the anime's second key visual and main promotional video, and three new cast members on Thursday.

The newly announced cast are:

Yōko Hikasa as Olivia

Kishō Taniyama as Gloria

Shōgo Sakata as Melea Dial

at 11:30 p.m. in

The anime also airs on BS Asahi and AT-X , and will stream in Japan on ABEMA , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai . 's "IMAnimation" programming block.

The anime premiered on October 4

Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and also streams an English dub .

Previously announced cast members include:

Ken Takahashi ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , Butlers x Battlers , Ragna Crimson ) is directing the anime at Gekkō with Masamune Hirata as assistant director. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Flower and Asura , Dropkick on My Devil! , Is the order a rabbit? ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yōko Satō ( Dog & Scissors , Saiyuki Reload Blast , I'm in Love with the Villainess ) is designing the characters with Nobuhide Hayashi as the sub-character designer. Both Satō and Hayashi are also credited as the chief animation directors. Diosta inc. and High Speed Boy inc. are composing the music.

Other staff members include Yoshiki Kuga and Recommendation as the monster designers, Koh Kawarajima as the monster animation director, Yoshihiro Ujiie and Yuzuki Sekine as the prop, weapon, and accessory designers, Manabu Otsuzuki as the art director, Kusanagi for the art backgrounds, Shingo Kanai for the art boards, Ryōta Katsuta and Maki Yamamoto as the color key artists, Hisashi Akimoto as the 3D director, Shigeki Asakawa as the compositing director of photography, Nobuyuki Abe as the sound director, and On-Lead for sound production.

Kiro Akiyama performs the opening theme song "Quest," and aruma performs the ending theme song "Kakera" (Fragment).

The story centers on Alec Ygret, a magician who dedicated himself to support magic in order to help out the crown prince and his efforts to clear out dungeons in their earlier days. The prince suddenly fires Alec as the court magician one day, declaring that someone who only knows how to cast support magic is useless. Now jobless, Alec is contacted by an old friend named Yorha, who asks his help to once again venture into dungeons.

Alto began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2020, and the series is ongoing. Kodansha published the first volume of the print version of the story with illustrations by Yuunagi in August 2021, and published the fifth volume in August 2024.

Yuki Monji launched the manga adaptation of the story one month earlier than the first volume of the print novel in July 2021 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 9. Kodansha 's K MANGA app is releasing the manga in English.