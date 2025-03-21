The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest Novels Get TV Anime in October

Kodansha announced on Friday that Alto and Yuunagi 's The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest ( Mikata ga Yowasugite Hojo Mahō ni Tesshiteita Kyūtei Mahōshi ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in October. The anime's official website also opened on Friday, and unveiled the anime's teaser trailer, visual, cast, and staff.

The light novels' illustrator and Yuunagi and the manga adaptation artist Yuki Monji also drew the below illustrations to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Shūichirō Umeda voices protagonist Alec Yugret.

Ken Takahashi ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , Butlers x Battlers , Ragna Crimson ) is directing the anime at Gekkō with Masamune Hirata as assistant director. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Flower and Asura , Dropkick on My Devil! , Is the order a rabbit? ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yōko Satō ( Dog & Scissors , Saiyuki Reload Blast , I'm in Love with the Villainess ) is designing the characters with Nobuhide Hayashi as the sub-character designer. Both Satō and Hayashi are also credited as the chief animation directors. Diosta inc. and High Speed Boy inc. are composing the music.

Other staff members include Yoshiki Kuga and Recommendation as the monster designers, Koh Kawarajima as the monster animation director, Yoshihiro Ujiie and Yuzuki Sekine as the prop, weapon, and accessory designers, Manabu Otsuzuki as the art director, Kusanagi for the art backgrounds, Shingo Kanai for the art boards, Ryōta Katsuta and Maki Yamamoto as the color key artists, Hisashi Akimoto as the 3D director, Shingeki Asakawa as the compositing director of photography, Nobuyuki Abe as the sound director, and On-Lead for sound production.

The story centers on Alec Yugret, a magician who dedicated himself to support magic in order to help out the crown prince and his efforts to clear out dungeons in their earlier days. The prince suddenly fires Alec as the court magician one day, declaring that someone who only knows how to cast support magic is useless. Now jobless, Alec is contacted by an old friend named Yorha, who asks his help to once again venture into dungeons.

Alto serialized the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from October 2020 to September 2022. Kodansha published the first volume of the print version of the story with illustrations by Yuunagi in August 2021, and published the fifth volume in August 2024.

Yuki Monji launched the manga adaptation of the story one month earlier than the first volume of the print novel in July 2021 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on January 8, and will publish the 15th volume on April 9. Kodansha 's K MANGA app is releasing the manga in English.