Webtoon Platform KTOON to End Service on December 31

KTOON , a Korean webtoon platform that launched in 2013 under the name Olleh Market Webtoon, will officially end its service on December 31, 2025.

The company announced that the decision was made due to changes in the business environment. Starting November 1, new user registration and Berry (in-app currency) purchases will no longer be available, and users will be unable to use remaining Berries after December 23.

All KTOON web and mobile services will become inaccessible beginning January 1, 2026. Users with unused paid credits will be eligible for refunds through January 31, 2026.

KTOON expressed appreciation to its readers and creators, saying it would “do its best to minimize inconvenience until the service ends.” The platform's 12-year run comes to a close as competition in the Korean webtoon industry continues to intensify, with major platforms like Naver WEBTOON and Kakao Webtoon dominating the market.