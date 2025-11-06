News
Crunchyroll Adds Beyblade X XONE Game to Mobile Devices
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll Game Vault is commemorating its second anniversary and 75th title on the service.
Beyblade X XONE launched in English on Nintendo Switch in November 2024 alongside its Japanese release. The game also got a PC via Steam release.
The game includes a single-player mode with a new story and characters, as well as online multiplayer. Players can customize Beyblades and use them to fight. The game features stadiums with X Lines and the X Dash from the Beyblade X anime. There is also an "Active Gauge" that is original to the game.
The anime of Takara Tomy's Beyblade X project premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in October 2023. The anime entered a new arc in October 2024. The anime premiered globally in July 2024. Disney XD is airing the series.
Takara Tomy announced the Beyblade X project in March 2023. Takara Tomy describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade (Bakuten Shoot Beyblade), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion (Metal Fight Beyblade), and 2015's Beyblade Burst.
FuRyu is developing the Beyblade X Evobattle game for release on Switch and PC via Steam on November 13.
Source: Press release