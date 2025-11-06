×
Crunchyroll Adds Beyblade X XONE Game to Mobile Devices

posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll Game Vault to launch game in coming months

Beyblade X Xone
Image via Nintendo
© Homura​ ​Kawamoto​,​ ​Hikaru​ ​Muno​,​ ​Posuka​ ​Demizu​,​ ​BBXProject​,​ ​TV​ ​TOKYO​ ​©​ ​Ｔ​Ｏ​Ｍ​Ｙ​ ​©​ ​FURYU​ ​Corporation
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will add FuRyu's Beyblade X XONE, a game in the Beyblade franchise, to mobile devices via the Crunchyroll Game Vault in the coming months. The game will be available for subcribers in the Mega Fan tier worldwide except select European and Asian territories. The company is also adding the French role-playing game Lost Hellden.

Crunchyroll Game Vault is commemorating its second anniversary and 75th title on the service.

Beyblade X XONE launched in English on Nintendo Switch in November 2024 alongside its Japanese release. The game also got a PC via Steam release.

The game includes a single-player mode with a new story and characters, as well as online multiplayer. Players can customize Beyblades and use them to fight. The game features stadiums with X Lines and the X Dash from the Beyblade X anime. There is also an "Active Gauge" that is original to the game.

The anime of Takara Tomy's Beyblade X project premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in October 2023. The anime entered a new arc in October 2024. The anime premiered globally in July 2024. Disney XD is airing the series.

Takara Tomy announced the Beyblade X project in March 2023. Takara Tomy describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade (Bakuten Shoot Beyblade), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion (Metal Fight Beyblade), and 2015's Beyblade Burst.

FuRyu is developing the Beyblade X Evobattle game for release on Switch and PC via Steam on November 13.

Source: Press release

