Takara Tomy Confirms Beyblade X TV Anime for This Fall

Beyblade X

confirmed on Monday that its project will have a television anime that will premiere onthis fall.

Takara Tomy announced the Beyblade X project in March. Takara Tomy describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade ( Bakuten Shoot Beyblade ), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion ( Metal Fight Beyblade ), and 2015's Beyblade Burst . Toys for the franchise will debut on July 15.

Monthly Coro Coro Comics

Beyblade X

The June issue of'smagazine published a 70-page, full-color preview manga booklet of),), and's (manga on Monday. The manga will start its regular serialization in the magazine's July issue, which will ship on June 15. Kawamoto and his younger brother Muno are credited with the original story, and Demizu is drawing the manga.

The manga's story centers on a young boy who aims to be a professional Beyblade player. He aims to get to X Tower, where professional Beyblade players gather. The manga will introduce new gears and abilities in playing Beyblade.

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike , the seventh and latest season of the Beyblade Burst anime series, will premiere on Disney XD on April 3 at 3:00 p.m. EDT and on Hulu on May 8 in the U.S. Episodes will stream on YouTube following the U.S. premieres. The anime will also roll out on the company's additional regional broadcast partners. The show will have 26 22-minute episodes.

