Takara Tomy Reveals Beyblade X Project

Takara Tomy announced on Tuesday that its Beyblade toy and media franchise will have a new entry titled Beyblade X , which will debut this summer. The project has not specifically revealed an anime, but the project's announcement video below looks back on the history of past Beyblade anime. The video also describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade ( Bakuten Shoot Beyblade ), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion ( Metal Fight Beyblade ), and 2015's Beyblade Burst .

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike , the seventh and latest season of the Beyblade Burst anime series, will premiere on Disney XD on April 3 at 3:00 p.m. EDT and on Hulu on May 8 in the U.S. Episodes will stream on YouTube following the U.S. premieres. The anime will also roll out on the company's additional regional broadcast partners. The show will have 26 22-minute episodes.