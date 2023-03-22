×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Takara Tomy Reveals Beyblade X Project

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Beyblade franchise's '4th generation' debuts this summer

Takara Tomy announced on Tuesday that its Beyblade toy and media franchise will have a new entry titled Beyblade X, which will debut this summer. The project has not specifically revealed an anime, but the project's announcement video below looks back on the history of past Beyblade anime. The video also describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade (Bakuten Shoot Beyblade), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion (Metal Fight Beyblade), and 2015's Beyblade Burst.

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike, the seventh and latest season of the Beyblade Burst anime series, will premiere on Disney XD on April 3 at 3:00 p.m. EDT and on Hulu on May 8 in the U.S. Episodes will stream on YouTube following the U.S. premieres. The anime will also roll out on the company's additional regional broadcast partners. The show will have 26 22-minute episodes.

Sources: Beyblade official website, Hobby Watch, via Siliconera

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives