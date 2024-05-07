Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Game Gets PS5, Xbox Series, PC Releases

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE+ ships on July 18

The official Twitter account for Spike Chunsoft and Too Kyo Games ' Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Enigma Archives Rain Code/Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code) game announced with a video on Tuesday that the game is getting a "Plus" version on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on July 18.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE+ will be a version of the game with additional content. The staff will reveal new information on the release on May 9.

The original game launched for Nintendo Switch last June.

A brand new dark fantasy detective action game from the minds behind the Danganronpa series! Yuma, an amnesiac detective-in-training, and Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, tackle unsolved mysteries in a strange city caged by unending rain. Master Detectives vs. Megacorporation A city of rain is gripped by innumerable unsolved mysteries, under the complete control of a megacorporation. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth. With Shinigami by his side, Yuma joins the investigation as a trainee of the detective agency. Travel freely within the fully 3D environment of the city to gather evidence and testimonies. Enter the Mystery Labyrinth, a unique and offbeat puzzle-solving experience! As the investigation progresses, a realm known as the Mystery Labyrinth will appear, creating a path toward the truth. Once inside however, the mysteries shrouding the case materialize as gimmicks and traps, lying in wait to consume Yuma. The rules of reality don't apply here: delve into the ever-changing Mystery Labyrinth and get to heart of the case. But that's not all! Monstrous Mystery Phantoms will do whatever it takes to prevent Yuma from reaching the truth. Dodge their barrage of lies and slash the contradictions to pieces with the Solution Blade!

The "dark fantasy mystery" game reunites the main staff of the Danganronpa games, including scenario writer Kazutaka Kodaka , composer Masafumi Takada , and designer Rui Komatsuzaki .

The game has a manga adaptation by Paru Konno that launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine last July.

