Danganronpa Staff's Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Game Gets Spring 2023 Release

Game stars Yuma, an amnesiac detective-in-training, and Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, as they tackle unsolved mysteries

Spike Chunsoft and Too Kyo Games ' Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Enigma Archives Rain Code/Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code) game will be released in Japan in spring 2023. Tuesday's Nintendo Direct presentation included a new trailer for the game and additional details. The U.S. Nintendo product page includes a 2023 release window.

The new "dark fantasy mystery" game reunites the main staff of the Danganronpa games, including scenario writer Kazutaka Kodaka , composer Masafumi Takada , and designer Rui Komatsuzaki .

Nintendo describes the game: