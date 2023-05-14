Promised Neverland's Posuka Demizu, Kakegurui's Homura Kawamoto Launch Beyblade X Manga

Image via Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine's website © Shogakukan Inc. 2018

The June issue of'smagazine published a 70-page, full-color preview manga booklet of),), and's (manga on Monday. The manga will start its regular serialization in the magazine's July issue, which will ship on June 15. Kawamoto and his younger brother Muno are credited with the original work, and Demizu is drawing the manga.

The manga's story centers on a young boy who aims to be a professional Beyblade player. He aims to get to X Tower, where professional Beyblade players gather. The manga will introduce new gears and abilities in playing Beyblade.

Takara Tomy announced the Beyblade X project in March. Takara Tomy describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade ( Bakuten Shoot Beyblade ), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion ( Metal Fight Beyblade ), and 2015's Beyblade Burst .

Beyblade Burst Queadstrike , the seventh and latest season of the Beyblade Burst anime series, premiered on Disney XD on April 3, and on Hulu on May 8 in the U.S.

Hiro Morita launched the Beyblade Burst manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in July 2015, and the series ended in December 2021. The series' spinoff manga by Seitarō Komatsu titled Beyblade Burst 3-Nen B-Gumi Bei Sensei launched in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Ichiban magazine in April 2022, and ended in December.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019.

The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019. The first live-action film then opened in May 2019. A sequel live-action film opened in Japan in June 2021 after two COVID-19 delays.

Kawamoto and Muno, along with publisher TMS , are credited with the original work of the poker-themed anime High Card , which premiered on January 9. The anime will get a second season.

Demizu and Kaiu Shirai launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it in June 2020. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. The anime's second season premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub . A live-action film adaptation opened in December 2020.