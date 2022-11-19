High Card Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, January 9 Debut

Kadokawa debuted the second promotional video and second key visual (by character designer Nozomi Kawano ) for the anime of the poker-themed High Card multimedia project on Sunday. The video announces two more cast members and the anime's January 9 premiere.

The newly announced cast members are:

Previously announced cast members include:

The anime premiere on the AT-X channel at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 .

Kadokawa describes the story:

Finn will eventually learn what the shootout was about. The world order can be controlled by a set of 52 X-Playing cards with the power to bestow different superhuman powers and abilities to the ones that possess them. With these cards, people can access the hidden power of the “buddy” that can be found within themselves.

There is a secret group of players called High Card , who have been directly ordered by the king of Fourland to collect the cards that have been scattered throughout the kingdom, while moonlighting as employees of the luxury car maker Pinochle. Scouted to become the group's fifth member, Finn soon joins the players on a dangerous mission to find these cards.

"All you need in life are manners, dignity, and the will to bet on your own life."

However, Who's Who, the rival car maker obsessed with defeating Pinochle, and the Klondikes, the infamous Mafia family, stand in the way of the gang.

A frenzied battle amongst these card obsessed players, fueled by justice, desire, and revenge, is about to begin!

Are you ready?

It's Showdown!!