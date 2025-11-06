John Tarachine's Credits Roll Into The Sea Manga Ends, Gets Spinoff Chapter in January

Award-winning manga about 65-year-old amateur filmmaker launched in October 2020

Image via Amazon © John Tarachine, Akita Shoten

Umi ga Hashiru Endroll

The December issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga on Thursday. The magazine will publish a spinoff chapter in the February issue in early January.

The manga's ninth volume will be the final volume.

The manga centers on a 65-year-old woman named Umiko, who is grieving the recent loss of her husband. She goes to a movie theater for the first time in decades, and there she meets Kai, a university student majoring in film. Umiko becomes really interested in the audience's reactions during the film, and Kai notices. Afterward, Umiko invites Kai back to her house. When Kai then asks her, "You're someone who's interested in making films, aren't you?," Umiko realizes her feelings. From there, she dives into the world of filmmaking.

Tarachine launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine in October 2020. Akita Shoten released the manga's eighth compiled book volume on July 17.

Dark Horse Comics licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on March 3, 2026. Jocelyne Allen is translating the manga.

The manga topped ranking for female readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook, and was #6 in the ranking for female readers in the list's 2023 edition. The manga was the ninth highest-ranked manga in the 15th Manga Taisho awards in 2022. The manga was nominated for both the 27th and the 29th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2023 and 2025.

Tarachine's Witch of Thistle Castle ( Azami no Shiro no Majo ) manga ran in Coamix 's Comic Tatan website from February 2019 to December 2020. Coamix released four volumes for the manga. Titan Comics licensed and released all four volumes for the manga in English.